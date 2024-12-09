Lara Trump REVEALS the behind-the-scenes relationship of Elon Musk and Trump

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s MAGA team up is taking the world by storm, and Lara Trump is one of the few with a front-row seat to the blossoming friendship.

“It’s interesting because I kind of feel like Elon is maybe a little bit like we are, which is that, you know, you kind of keep everybody at a distance, but once you’re in, you’re really in,” Lara tells Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report.”

“I kind of feel like he’s a bit the same way from just watching how this whole relationship developed with my father-in-law,” she continues.

And this relationship is changing the world.

“I think to have a brilliant mind like Elon Musk as part of your team, part of the transition, and obviously DOGE coming up,” she says. “I think that look, we’re approaching what I believe is probably the most transformational period in America since our inception, since the birth of this country, and I think you have to give a lot of credit to Elon Musk.”

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, now X, has completely changed the way Americans discuss politics — and rendered the mainstream media almost completely obsolete.

“Had he not bought Twitter, where would we be right now? Would we even be having a conversation about Donald Trump winning?” Lara asks, adding, “No, honestly. And so I think he’s been really important to all of this, and we like to have him on the team. We like to have good people on our team.”

“It’s just hilarious to me,” Rubin responds, “It’s like the same people who think that the world is going to end in six years because of climate change also now hate the guy that wants life to go interplanetary.”

“You can’t make it up,” Lara laughs.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.