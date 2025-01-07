Elon Musk enters British politics, calls for release of Tommy Robinson and resignation of PM Keir Starmer

British journalist — or as the internet labels him, anti-Islam campaigner and far-right radical — Tommy Robinson is currently serving prison time for contempt of court.

However, many believe that Robinson’s incarceration is actually due to his outspokenness against the U.K.’s radical, leftist, pro-Islam government that has opened the country’s borders and allowed in floods of Muslims who are unabashed in their hatred for Westerners and Western culture.

One of the people in the "free Tommy Robinson" coalition is none other than X, Tesla, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

On X, Musk has been not only calling for Robinson’s release from prison but also for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign due to his failure to investigate the Rochdale scandal.

Dave Rubin reads from a Daily Wire report: “The national scandal in Great Britain where for years ‘predominantly Pakistani’ men reportedly groomed and raped young British girls only to have the government seemingly turn a blind eye has come to a boil, with many people, including billionaire Elon Musk, publicly calling for the resignation of Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer."

“The Labour Party has blocked an investigation into Starmer, who served as head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Jess Phillips, Labour's safeguarding minister, insisted that it was for ‘Oldham Council alone’ to decide whether to launch an investigation into alleged exploitation between 2011 and 2014, the Telegraph reported.”

Musk has been posting a flurry of tweets aimed at exposing both Starmer and Philips.

“They believe that there are literally hundreds of thousands, possibly a million young girls, who were groomed and raped in the U.K. in the last decade or so by these largely Pakistani immigrants,” says Dave.

Keir Starmer and the British government, however, have not only failed to investigate these heinous crimes, they’ve also labeled anyone who raises awareness of the abuse as Islamophobic.

To hear more about the scandal and Musk’s involvement, watch the clip above.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.