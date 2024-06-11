Even though Elon Musk has been heavily involved in the development of artificial intelligence, he hasn’t shied away from warning the public about its potential dangers.

On Monday, Musk issued another warning in the form of a humorous meme that he tweeted in response to Sam Altman’s tweet about Open AI’s plans to partner with Apple:







Musk, who co-founded Open AI with Altman back when the company was a non-profit dedicated to AI safety, responded with the following tweet:

“Basically what he's saying there,” explains Dave Rubin, is “if chat GPT is integrated into Apple systems, everything you get on your phone is going to be hyper-manipulated, and we know which way it's always going to be manipulated.”

“It will always be manipulated more to showing you that chopping off genitals of kids is good and neo racism is good and open borders are good.”

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.