Clay Travis BANNED from CNN for exercising his First Amendment rights?!

Founder of OutKick Clay Travis may never be allowed back on CNN.

As Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” says, it’s because he “said something true and it was very upsetting to the host.”

“I’m a First Amendment absolutist,” Travis had said, before following up with, “I believe in only two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs.”

“Hold on, hold on, I just want to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring the show — did you just say, what did you just say?” the host, Brooke Baldwin asked, wrinkling her face in disgust.

“Boobs,” Travis confirmed. “The two things that have never let me down in this entire country’s history. The First Amendment and boobs. So those are the only two things I believe in absolutely in the country.”

While Baldwin was not pleased with Travis, years later, the sports fanatic is still pleased with himself.

“It was emblematic of how you can never apologize to an inauthentic emotion. I’ve been married 20 years, trust me. I’ve apologized plenty,” Travis tells Rubin. “But not for something that is manufactured outrage.”

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.