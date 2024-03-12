Former US ambassador to Israel explains how Biden may have just doomed hostages & helped Hamas

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman sees some glaring issues with President Joe Biden’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

“Israel is a great friend of ours,” he tells Dave Rubin. “We trust them, they’re a good friend, we think their morals are in the right place, their values in the right place. Do what you got to do to end this and protect your citizens as quickly and decisively as possible.”

“Now, if Biden had just given that message here and acted upon it, I think this war would probably be over by now, and the hostages might very well be back,” he adds.

Friedman believes that one of the major issues with Biden’s handling of the war is that he doesn’t realize that Hamas is calibrating their response “based upon America’s reaction.”

“That’s why whenever America uses words like, ‘You got to have a ceasefire,’ ‘You’re using indiscriminate force,’ ‘Your efforts are over the top’ — every time Biden does that he makes it less likely that the hostages will be released. It makes it more expensive for Israel to make a deal,” Friedman explains.

“I don’t think he believes it either,” Rubin says, noting that Biden might just be “placating the base.”

Friedman is in agreement.

“I don’t think he knows one way or the other. I mean, he makes these comments in an ice cream shop holding onto an ice cream cone and says, ‘Yeah, there’ll be a deal in a couple of days,’” Friedman says.

“As soon as he does that,” he continues, “the Hamas leaders, they lick their lips because they say, ‘Wow, this is great, we are now in power to either make Joe Biden look like a liar or like a hero, he’s given us this power.’”

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.