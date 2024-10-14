Guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast has three questions for voters who care about America’s health crisis

On a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan met with New York Times bestselling author and founder of TrueMed Payments Calley Means.

Means’ mission is to expose the medical industrial complex that profits from keeping people sick and insist that more health care dollars be spent on preventive measures, such as exercise, healthy food, sleep, and stress management.

Dave Rubin plays the clip of Means explaining to Rogan why Trump is the only choice for voters who care to avoid a public health crisis of cataclysmic proportions.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“I used to be a never-Trumper,” Means told Rogan. But that all changed once Trump made America’s health crisis a defining issue of his campaign and joined forces with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.



When it comes to voting in the election, Means says we need to ask ourselves three questions.

One: “Who sees this corruption and institutional capture that’s going to destroy our country to an existential level?”

Two: “Who is going to go up against the military industrial complex, the health care industrial complex, the education industrial complex?”

And three: “Who do we believe is going to appoint people like RFK, people like Elon Musk, to stir stuff up?”

“I do consider this the most important election of my lifetime,” Means said, adding that when he looks at Trump now, he sees a “genuine desire” to “prevent nuclear war and dramatically reverse our health crisis.”

“Trump has said that his one big mistake last time was personnel ... Pharma and Ag slithered in and gave him the list of names,” he explained. “Everybody should ask: Do you think RFK [Jr] is going to have an influence on those names?”

“I think he is, and I think people like Elon are going to be involved. I think there’s this coalition of people who are coming together,” he told Rogan, reiterating that “we will be on the verge of a health population collapse — a society-destabilizing event — unless true executive leadership sees this corruption and this issue for what it is and says we need a radical transformation.”

“It also seems like if this isn't done now, [Democrats] will take steps to make sure it can never be done in the future,” Rogan added.

“It's not just that they disagree with him; they attack him ... in unison. They do it so coordinated that you realize there is a machine behind this in that they repeat the same talking points. It's like they're given a script, and there's no repercussions for lies. ... No one gets in trouble, and the same people are still disseminating the news,” he explained.

However, on a positive note, “More people are aware of that than ever before,” according to Rogan.

To hear Dave’s commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.