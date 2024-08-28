JD Vance DESTROYS CNN host with the truth about Tim Walz

While Kamala Harris continues to shirk sit-down interviews with the mainstream media, JD Vance has proven he can easily take them on — no teleprompter necessary — and especially when it’s a leftist establishment.

Which is why Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is sharing some impressive clips of Vance challenging CNN’s Dana Bash on Kamala’s VP pick, Tim Walz.

Bash began to defend Walz’s National Guard service, telling JD Vance that Walz was unaware they were to deploy to Iraq when he filed his election paperwork.

“He retired two months before they actually got the paperwork,” Bash claimed.

“But on CNN last night, Dana, one of the people who was actually in charge of him said they knew they were going to deploy to Iraq in fall of 2004. So he knew he was going to Iraq. He decided to quit, to retire, whatever word you want to use,” Vance fired back, “Because he wanted to run for Congress.”

“He lied about that. He said that when he decided to retire, he did not know that he was going to Iraq. That is another untruth, as even his senior military officer said. So, again, I’m not criticizing the service, I’m criticizing the dishonesty. Dishonesty spoken in favor and for the purpose of political benefit.”

While Bash remained silent, Vance kept going — this time calling Kamala’s judgment into question.

“Why did Kamala Harris choose a person who has lied about their military service? I think that is a serious lapse in judgment, and I don’t want to hear from a campaign spokesperson of Kamala Harris, I want to hear Kamala Harris herself address what I just said,” he said.

“When you ask why has Kamala Harris allowed the border to be wide open? Why is Kamala Harris supporting policies that have promoted the increase in inflation? I think it goes to the heart of her judgment.”













