Dave Rubin REACTS to Justin Trudeau’s unexpected resignation speech

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to have decided to start his New Year off with a bang, after he announced on Monday that he intends to resign as party leader and prime minister.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process," Trudeau told reporters. "Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election."

Trudeau led the nation for nearly a decade but was facing significant drops in his approval ratings over the last few years, with many detractors citing the soaring cost of living as a reason for their disdain.

“Nobody should be surprised by any of this,” Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” comments happily.

“It’s like Canada handed the keys to the kingdom of a wonderful country with really amazing people for 10 years to someone who wanted absolute control — who literally wanted to make sure he could control what you say and control what you’re doing online and shut down your bank account if you protested him and allow in all sorts of people through their borders. And God knows what those people then are doing,” Rubin says.

“Canada seems to be in a wakeup moment right? Like, there is a chance that things will turn around in Canada,” he adds.

