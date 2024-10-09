Kamala’s border failures EXPOSED in nightmare ‘60 Minutes’ interview

Kamala Harris has landed a series of softball interviews with friendly, partisan hosts — but her recent interview on “60 Minutes” with Bill Whitaker strayed far from that trend.

“I've been covering the border for years, and so I know this is not a problem that started with your administration,” Whitaker began. “But there was a historic flood of undocumented immigrants coming across the border the first three years of your administration.”

“As a matter of fact, arrivals quadrupled from the last year of President Trump. Was it a mistake to loosen the immigration policies as much as you did?” he added, before Kamala gave a meandering non-answer.

“It’s a longstanding problem, and solutions are at hand, and from day one, literally, we have been offering solutions,” the vice president answered.

While another interviewer might have let that slide, Whitaker wasn’t having it.

“What I was asking was, was it a mistake to kind of allow that flood to happen in the first place?” he asked. Kamala then gave another non-answer, telling Whitaker that the policies she’s been promoting are about “fixing a problem, not promoting a problem.”

“But the numbers did quadruple,” Whitaker softly responded, almost as if talking to a child.

Kamala went on to champion the Biden administration cutting “the flow of illegal immigration by half” and blamed Congress for further inaction.

“There’s so much absolute drivel in there,” Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” comments, disturbed. “First, you don’t need Congress to do anything.”

“We don’t need more laws to take care of the border. As a matter of fact, what you guys did immediately when you got into office is get rid of Donald Trump’s executive actions that were stemming illegal immigration,” he adds.

