Kamala: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Elon Musk points to THIS video of Kamala Harris as a warning for what her presidency would look like
July 23, 2024
Dave Rubin went on the hunt for a video that shows Kamala Harris’ “brightness.”
“I mean she's been vice president, for God's sakes; she must be a fairly bright woman, I would imagine,” he says.
But of course, Dave is employing sarcasm, as there appears to be no footage that would suggest Vice President Kamala Harris could, in fact, function in the role of president.
He did, however, find a video of Harris introducing herself, and it says everything you need to know about her.
Kamala Harris Humiliated as Elon Musk Makes a Prediction About Her Being Presidentwww.youtube.com
“Good afternoon. I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time,” she began.
“I am Kamala Harris. My pronouns are she and her. I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit,” she continued.
“Just awful,” is all Dave can say.
Elon Musk, who also saw the video, tweeted:
To see the footage of Kamala introducing herself, watch the clip above.
