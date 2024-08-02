Sunny Hostin of ‘The View’  leads the charge to ERASE Kamala’s radical past

Memory holing actions taken by politicians is a job taken very seriously by members of the media, and Sunny Hostin of “The View” is no exception.

“She’s a former prosecutor. Prosecutors are not really leftists, they put people in jail for a living,” Hostin said about Kamala Harris to the rest of “The View” panel, adding, “I know the vice president personally, she’s moderate.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” isn’t surprised.

“They’ve got to frame Kamala as a moderate centrist. Every idea that she has, from equity over equality, to taxing at Venezuelan tax rates, 70, 80%, to open borders to all of the gender lunacy — all of her policies are far, far left,” Rubin says.

Hostin isn’t alone. Much of the media is now regurgitating the claim that Harris is a “moderate centrist,” or “right of center,” and Rubin has the receipts to prove it.

“This is why they want to censor the internet,” Rubin says. “Because they don’t want these videos, where you can immediately compare and contrast the way she used to say things and the way they’re trying to frame her now.”

“She is a left-wing radical. You can decide if you want to call her a Marxist, or a communist, or anything else, but not only does she want the illegals here, she wants health care for them,” he continues, adding, “She was encouraging BLM to stay out on the streets.”

