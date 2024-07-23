WATCH: Kamala Harris gets ANGRY as NBC host calmly corrects her lie

President Joe Biden has dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, to run in his place.

While Harris has many weak points, one of her worst is our nation's border — where millions of illegal immigrants have crossed under the Biden administration's reign.

In an interview Harris sat down for with NBC's Lester Holt, he caught her in a lie — and she made her incompetence on the issue extraordinarily clear.

“There’s one other topic I wanted to talk to you about,” Holt said, preparing Harris. “Do you have any plans to visit the border?”

“I’m here in Guatemala today; I, at some point, you know — we are going to the border. We’ve been to the border. So this whole thing about the border, we’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border,” Harris shakily responded.

“You haven’t been to the border,” Holt fired back without hesitation.

“And I haven’t been to Europe, and I don’t understand the point that you’re making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border,” Harris continued, clearly frustrated. “I care about what’s happening at the border. I’m in Guatemala because my focus is dealing with the root causes of migration.”

“There may be some who think that is not important, but it is my firm belief that if we care about what’s happening at the border, we better care about the root causes and address them, and so that’s what I’m doing,” she added.

She also said “an undocumented immigrant is not a criminal” in a post on her X account in 2017.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” can’t believe her logic.

“Yes, they are a criminal. If you’re undocumented, you get here illegally,” he says in awe.

