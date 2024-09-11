‘The Devil is a lie’: Black woman absolutely DESTROYS Kamala and Tampon Tim

Chicago is a mess, and it’s no secret that the Democratic Party is behind it.

One Chicago woman said it better than the rest, which Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” found “just absolutely beautiful.”

“In the words of Malcom X, who told us that the white liberal is the worst enemy to the black man,” the woman began in a now viral clip. “Coming up in here, acting like y’all representing some social justice. But all along, all you’re doing is trying to use black people to find a reason to make some money.”

“Just do like RFK Jr., just do like that Tulsi lady, you better get up out of the Democratic Party, save yourself, cause if y’all don’t, we are coming for your seats. We ain’t taking no disrespect from a bunch of people who have broke into the country and now have completely broke the city,” she said, before ripping into Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

“The number one function of a president is to be the commander in chief. You tell me anything about a Kamala Harris that looks like she can protect this country after y’all sat up here and then get it overridden with a bunch of illegals,” she continued.

“Y’all sat up here and put America’s hands in all kinds of wars, and you telling me a tampon man that ran from duty, Kamala Harris that don’t know what race she is gonna’ protect this country.”

“The Devil is a lie,” she finished.

“That woman is incredible,” Rubin comments, stunned by her display. “She is someone who is waking up to the lunacy that somehow the [Democratic] Party has convinced black people you have to vote for us.”

