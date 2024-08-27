NBC hosts unimpressed by Kamala: 'Doesn't make a lot of sense'

While Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” might call NBC a “giant corporation that’s feeding the masses the opiate of fake news,” even its hosts can’t ignore Kamala’s refusal to sit down for an interview sans teleprompter.

“No news conferences for Harris, no sit-down interviews,” one host says.

“Let’s call it the ‘Harris honeymoon’ right? When does the ‘Harris honeymoon’ end, because at one point she’s going to have to sit down, she’s going to have to do a serious interview, she’s going to have to go unscripted, maybe even a full news conference,” he adds.

Another host points out that when confronted by reporters on her economic plan, “She didn’t really make a lot of sense.”

“She just kept saying over and over again, ‘It would be a return on investment, it would be a return on investment, it would be a return on investment.’ She said it four times over 30, 60 seconds, and it just wasn’t very strong,” the host continues.

When Kamala finally does sit down for a serious, unscripted interview, it’ll be so important that it could easily be used against her.

“She could make one wrong move and that’s the entire news cycle,” she adds.

The panel of three then turned to Chuck Todd, who said that all Americans really have from Kamala “is her last campaign.”

“This is something that I wouldn’t want if I was the Harris campaign,” Todd explains. “The way everything gets weaponized on social media, there’s a reason why unfortunately you see fewer and fewer elected officials sitting down with truly, sort of, dispassionate media.”

“They won’t do it because the fear is not the questions we ask, the fear is the one bad answer they get that gets weaponized and used over and over again,” he adds.

