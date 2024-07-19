Leaks confirm Biden is about to drop out, but what happens next?

Various sources have reported that Joe Biden has agreed to drop out of the race but will not resign before his term is up.

Dave Rubin plays a clip from Newsweek of Mark Halperin discussing the leaked information.

“According to my sources, President Biden has agreed to step down as a Democratic nominee; it will happen as early as this weekend; a speech has been drafted for him; he will continue on as president is his intention,” said Halperin, adding that Biden allegedly “will not endorse Vice President Harris as his successor.”

“They’re hoping that he will endorse an open process, in which the convention will be open to Vice President Harris and a few other candidates in Chicago to pick the Democrat nominee for president,” he continued, noting that Harris “is already looking at potential running mates,” including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Halperin then explained how this voting process would go:

“On the first ballot, the regular delegates would be allowed to vote under this agreement that's being talked about amongst the president and high level Democrat officials. The regular delegates would vote on the first ballot. If there is no winner in the first ballot, the so-called superdelegates would be allowed to vote on the subsequent ballot.”

Halperin explained that the decision was made in haste “because of the high level pressure from Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama … and many of President Biden’s top aides.”

“This is basically a coup within their own party,” says Dave.

