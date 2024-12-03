Old Biden tweet — 'No one is above the law' — gets fact-checked on X, and Elon’s response is hilarious

On Sunday, December 1, President Biden did what he vowed repeatedly not to do and pardoned his son Hunter for his federal crimes and any additional crimes he might have committed over the last decade.

Or — in the words of Dave Rubin — “Joe Biden, the elderly man pretending to be president, pardoned his crackhead son.”

As upsetting as it might be that Joe Biden lied when he pledged to accept the jury’s decision and not use his executive power to pardon Hunter, the decision should not come as a shock.

“Everything Joe Biden has done for the past four years has been a lie,” says Dave.

However predictable Biden’s decision was, it doesn’t mean that the nation is going to stomach it well.

Already, the backlash has been swift. Some of it has even been funny.

Dave displays a tweet from Biden from several months ago with a recently added community note beneath it.

“By pardoning his son Hunter, not merely for a single crime, but for all actual or potential crimes he may or may not have created over an eleven years period, Joe Biden has made it clear that some people are, in fact, above the law,” the note read.

However, Elon Musk’s response to this community note was perhaps even funnier.

Reposting Biden’s tweet with the note beneath it, the tech mogul wrote: “ Community Notes slays .”

Dave agrees — community notes does indeed slay.

“The beauty of community notes, as you can see, [is that] they reference articles that you can then click into and see,” and then “you can rate it” based on its helpfulness,” says Dave. “This is sort of the fact-checking apparatus we've wanted for a long time.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.