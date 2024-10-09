Resurfaced FEMA meeting goes VIRAL in the wake of Helene: 'We’re not paying attention to [the LGBTQIA+] community'

Americans are already furious with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for showing up a week late to “help” the victims of Hurricane Helene and for offering a pathetic $750 to citizens affected by the storm when the organization has given far more to illegal immigrants.

And they’re about to be even more furious when they find out that FEMA thinks LGBTQIA+ people should be prioritized above Americans outside the rainbow community.

Dave Rubin plays the clip of five FEMA agents discussing how natural disasters “mostly affect LGBTQIA people” and how the organization “should focus [its] efforts there.”

“LGBTQIA people and people who have been disadvantaged already are struggling – they already have their own things to deal with, so you add a disaster on top of that, it's just compounding on itself,” one flamboyant agent said with his hand placed over his heart.



“It isn't being talked about; it isn’t socialized. We're not paying attention to this community,” he continued.

Another agent called Maggie then added, “What we're seeing right now is a shift in emergency management from utilitarian principles, where everything is designed for the greatest good for the greatest amount of people, to disaster equity.”

“We have to look at policies and understand to what extent they have disadvantaged communities that had less assets, communities that had pre-existing vulnerabilities in accessing disaster-related recovery supports,” she continued.

Dave is quite literally disgusted.

While the video doesn’t relate to Hurricane Helene specifically, as it was a training video recorded roughly a year ago, it nonetheless sheds light on how “profoundly insane” and “anti-American” FEMA is.

Dave condemns “the idea that federal assistance during a disaster would be given based on your sexuality” as “completely psychotic.”

“Our LGBTQI two-spirit weirdo brothers and sisters – they're already struggling, so let the straight people drown because that would be equity because they've had it too good,” he mocks.

To see the resurfaced footage of the FEMA meeting, watch the clip above.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.