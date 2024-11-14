Sam Harris flaunts rapidly progressing case of TDS — and Elon Musk calls him out

Once a voice of reason, Sam Harris has only allowed his Trump derangement syndrome to progress, clouding his judgment and leaving him open to ridicule from those who used to respect his tempered point of view.

According to Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report,” Harris is “a very well-known atheist, old-school liberal” and “was sort of the leading voice of independent thinkers on the left that were calling out woke nonsense.”

“But something happened to him related to Trump that seemingly has pushed him the wrong way,” Rubin says, noting that on a recent episode of Harris’ “Making Sense Podcast,” he laid it all out there.

“I would point out that it actually isn’t necessary if you think Trump is so bad that you would vote for virtually any other human being over him, which is really the position I’m in. I just think he’s such an abnormal person. Psychologically and ethically, I mean in terms of the degree to which he is interested only in himself and his fame and wealth,” Harris told his listeners.

“I don’t know how you could still believe that,” Rubin comments in response. “Donald Trump who did get shot, Donald Trump, a man who got shot in the ear, a man who’s put his life on the line, a man who has been under investigation this entire time, which now have all wrapped up suddenly that he’s going to be next president of the United States, that somehow he’s all in it for himself.”



But Harris wasn’t finished, going so far as to call RFK Jr. a “bully” in the same episode.

“I understand how satisfying it is to find a new bully to beat up the other bullies who’ve been making you miserable. Okay, but the problem is, this new bully is worse, right? This new bully has no principles, this new bully has no journalistic or academic or scientific conscience to appeal to,” Harris said.

“Whatever might be wrong with a person like Anthony Fauci or Francis Collins or any of the other doctors who have been demonized right of center for their approach to setting COVID policy, at least they are real doctors and scientists who have some professional scruples and reputations to protect,” he continued.

“RFK Jr. has none of that. He’s just a cowboy taking shots at the establishment,” he added.

Elon Musk even chimed in after Harris’ podcast aired, writing in a post on X that “Sam Harris is, ironically, irrationality personified.”

Rubin agrees.

“That is such an extraordinarily bad take, I almost don’t know what to say,” he says.

