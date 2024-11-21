‘Morning Joe’s’ civil sit-down with Trump leaves ‘The View’ hosts FUMING

Like most of the mainstream media, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, called Donald Trump “Hitler” for years.

Now they’re attempting to build a civil relationship with the president-elect, including by sitting down for a meeting with him — and “The View’s” Sunny Hostin could not be less thrilled.

“The bottom line is that America needs a free press that is willing to speak truth to power, right now, more than ever,” Hostin began.

“I think that we have to be very clear-eyed when we think about the president-elect and cover the president-elect, and I don’t think you need to sit down for 90 minutes a Mar a Lago and kiss his ring to be able to speak truth and to be able to cover a story,” she continued.

“So maybe they’re not journalists in the true sense, maybe they’re saying that they’re opinion journalists, but we have to remember that Trump is the guy who ushered in the era of fake news,” she concluded.

Of course, Ana Navarro wholeheartedly agreed.

“I think there’s a lot of people who are probably looking at what Joe and Mika did and find it opportunistic,” she said. “There are people who change their stripes, or maybe their spots, I should say today, depending on who is in power and what benefits them.”

“We don’t know what they’re going to do if he commits abuses of power as president. So, you know, everybody has to live with their decision. Everybody has to look at themselves in the mirror,” she added.

Surprisingly, Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” agrees.

“Yes, I’ve been saying you people have to look at yourselves in the mirror. I don’t think you’re quite there yet, Ana, although the Ozempic is working, but that’s not really what you should be looking in the mirror for,” Rubin says.

“What you should be looking in the mirror for is that your hypocrisy is off the charts. You think people change their stripes to be opportunistic? That’s kind of funny, Ana Navarro, because you used to work when you were a Republican, a conservative, for Marco Rubio, who’s now secretary of state,” he adds.

