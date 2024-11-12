This upcoming Elon Musk product could radically change society as we know it

Now that Donald Trump will return to the White House as the 47th president of the United States, Elon Musk thinks “it’s going to be a bright future.”

And he has several inventions he’s excited to roll out now that Democrats and their plans to control every aspect of society have been thwarted.

One of those inventions is the Tesla Cybercab — a futuristic-looking robotaxi that is fully autonomous. Unlike other Tesla models, the Cybercab has no steering wheel, no pedals, and no charging plug, as it charges inductively. According to Musk, the Cybercab is supposedly safer than regular vehicles and offers the opportunity to “turn parking lots into parks.”

Dave Rubin plays a clip of Musk pitching his Cybercab, as well as other inventions he’s excited about.

“All of these things are possible,” says Dave in reference to Musk’s new ideas, “but they won't be possible if you have an overreaching government that is trying to control everyone.”

To learn more about the Cybercab and other Musk inventions, watch the clip above.

