‘The laws of life’: Why when the ‘call to adventure’ comes, you have to take it

Tony Robbins didn’t come from success. Rather, he started from nothing and became a man to whom millions of people around the world look for advice on how to turn their lives around. Now, he’s letting Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” in on some secrets as well.

And this particular bit of wisdom is life-changing.

“Take 'The Wizard of Oz,’ a simplistic one, right? Here’s Dorothy, her life is just fine,” Robbins tells Rubin. “Then she gets a call to adventure. The call to adventure doesn’t sound like a call to adventure. It sounds like somebody in your family is diagnosed with a major disease.”

“Or, you know, COVID, and they shut down your business or you’re in a position where all of a sudden your relationship is breaking up. The call to adventure is something that wakes you up so you don’t just settle,” he continues.

This is what leads Robbins to what he believes are the “laws of life.”

“Everything in the universe grows or it dies, and everything contributes or eventually it’s eliminated by evolution. Those aren’t my laws; those are laws of life. And when people are happy is when they’re growing,” he explains.

“People say, ‘What does it take to be happy?’ I say, ‘The word is progress.’ Even if you don’t achieve it, if you’re making progress, you feel alive. After you achieve it, you feel good for how long? A week? A month? A year? Probably not a year, because we’re meant to keep growing; we’re meant to keep expanding,” Robbins says.

“And when you go on to this new adventure, it’s full of uncertainty. That’s why people avoid it. I’d rather deal with the devil I know than the devil I don’t know. But that’s where all your passion is found, in uncertainty,” he continues.

“So life tends to get something to wake us up, and then, when you go on the journey, ironically, you meet new friends, you develop new mentors, and you get to the point of no return where you can’t turn back. You’ve burned your boats and you have to go forward,” he adds.

