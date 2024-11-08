Tucker Carlson shocked by journalist’s prediction of what comes after Trump’s victory — 'Are you being serious?'

When American journalist Mark Halperin told Tucker Carlson what he thinks is destined to happen following a Trump victory, Tucker was so shocked, he legitimately thought Halperin was joking.

However, Halperin was being “100% serious.”

Although their conversation occurred three weeks prior to Election Day, Dave Rubin shares Halperin’s warning now that Trump has been declared the victor in his race against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

“Let's say Trump wins three weeks from today. What happens? ... A lot of Democrats, maybe the majority, believe that Trump becoming president again is the worst thing that ever could happen, so how do they respond to that?” Tucker asked.

“I think it will be the greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country. I think tens of millions of people will question their connection to the nation, their connection to other human beings,” and “their vision of what their future for them and their children could be like,” Halperin predicted.

“I think that will require an enormous amount of access to mental health professionals; I think it'll lead to trauma in the workplace. I think there'll be some degree of ...” he continued before Tucker cut him off.

“Are you being serious?” Tucker asked, visibly shocked.

“100% serious,” Halperin pledged, before finishing his thought that we’ll also see an uptick in “alcoholism” and “broken marriages.”

“What?!” Tucker exclaimed.

“Yeah, they think he’s the worst person possible to be president,” Halperin said, adding that many liberals will not be able to cope with “the fact that under a fair election, America chose ... Donald Trump again.”

“I don't think it will be kind of a passing thing that by the inauguration will be fine. I think it will be sustained and unprecedented and hideous, and I don't think the country's ready for it,” he added.

When Tucker brought up the fact that “mental health crises often manifest in violence,” Halperin agreed and predicted that there will indeed be “some violence,” from “workplace fights” and “fights at kids’ birthday parties” all the way to “protests that will turn violent.”

“I think that's what's going to happen for tens of millions of people because they think that their fellow citizens supporting Trump is a sign of fundamental evil at the heart of their fellow citizens and of the nation. That's how they view it,” Halperin explained.

Dave agrees with Halperin’s prediction.

“Look what we have done to young people — ‘You live in a country that was founded on evil, on slavery and racism. Now a man who wants to bring all of that back using white supremacist magic, using evil language ... now he’s back, and he’s taking away women’s rights, and he’s going after those people, and he’s gonna jail these people,”’ says Dave, regurgitating the left’s phony Trump narrative.

“They used all of the most evil tools, and not only did it not get them what they wanted — meaning the installation of Kamala Harris as president, who was just a cog in the machine — it now has broken the brains of millions and millions of Americans, and we better start thinking about this because we all know them,” Dave warns.

To hear more on Halperin’s warning and Dave’s analysis, watch the clip above.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.