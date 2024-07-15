Trump REVEALS more details in first interview after ASSASSINATION attempt

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump — and his reaction — will undoubtedly go down as one of the most iconic moments in American history.

The former president was on stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks took aim at him from a rooftop nearby. A bullet hit Trump’s ear as he turned his head, and that head turn appeared to saved his life.

After going down, Trump rose to his feet while surrounded by Secret Service agents and told them to “wait.” He then yelled “fight, fight, fight,” as he pumped his fist in the air.

Not a day later, Trump sat down for his first interview after the attack. The former president told reporters from the Washington Examiner and the New York Post: “I’m not supposed to be here; I’m supposed to be dead.”

“I’m supposed to be dead,” he repeated.

Trump then told reporters that he wants “to try to unite our country” but doesn’t “know if that’s possible.”

“People are very divided,” he added.

Dave Rubin isn’t shocked that it’s happened, but he believes Trump’s reaction was “absolutely incredible.”

“What’s most amazing about what happened was not that Trump got shot, right, because that actually wasn’t surprising,” Rubin says.

“It was more like ‘Oh they finally did it.’”

Rubin also recalls Trump telling his supporters that he’s not the real target; rather, it’s the average American citizen who is the real target.

“In the end, they're not coming after me. They're coming after you — and I'm just standing in their way,” Trump said after his historic federal indictment in Georgia.

“Doesn’t that really feel right right now? Doesn’t it?” Rubin asks, adding that not only is Trump standing strong after the attempt on his life, but he showed up at the Republican National Convention today.

“He ain’t taking any time off,” Rubin says in admiration.

