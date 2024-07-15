WATCH: Witness describes being IGNORED by police and Secret Service when he reported seeing the shooter climb the roof with a rifle

There are still plenty of questions that have yet to be answered regarding Trump’s near assassination. One of those questions involves why police allegedly ignored witnesses who reported seeing the armed shooter mount a rooftop near the rally.

“I'm not going to go down conspiracy theory avenues right at this moment. I'm just presenting what has been shown to us so far,” says Dave Rubin, playing the clip of BBC’s shocking interview with a man who witnessed firsthand Thomas Matthew Crooks climb to the rooftop with a rifle.

Witness Warned About Shooter & Was Ignored, Why? www.youtube.com

“We noticed the guy ... bear-crawling up the roof of the building beside us 50 feet away from us,” the witness, who was at a party just outside the Trump rally, told BBC’s Gary O'Donoghue.

“We could clearly see him with a rifle,” he explained. “We're pointing at them. The police are down there running around on the ground. We're like, ‘Hey man, there's a guy on the roof with a rifle,’ and the police were like, ‘Huh? What?’... Like they didn't know what was going on.”

“We’re like, ‘Hey, right here on the roof, we can see him from right here ... he's crawling,”’ he continued. “I'm standing there pointing at him for, you know, two-three minutes. Secret Service is looking at us from the top of the barn. I'm pointing at that roof just standing there ... and next thing you know, five shots ring out.”

“We were telling the police; we were pointing at them for the Secret Service, who were looking at us from the top of the barn; they were looking at us the whole time,” the witness recounted.

“How do you process what you’ve just seen?” O'Donoghue asked.

“If I walked up close to there with anything that Secret Service considered a problem, I wouldn't be standing here talking to you right now, but I don't know why a guy — who we're standing there pointing out to police and Secret Service — is crawling up the roof,” he said, insinuating that he was perhaps intentionally ignored.

He also expressed suspicion about the lack of Secret Service agents on every rooftop surrounding the rally.

“My question is, there's only a few buildings around here. Why is Secret Service not on every building?”

To see the full interview, watch the clip above.

