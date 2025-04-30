RFK Jr.’s detractors: Warriors for autistic children — or just friends of Big Pharma?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been facing backlash for weeks over his comments regarding the lack of agency many autistic children face, because parents of children who are “on the spectrum” believed he was talking about their own experience.

“Autism destroys families, and most importantly, it destroys our greatest resource, which is our children. These are children who should not be suffering like this,” RFK Jr. said. “These are kids who will never pay taxes. They’ll never hold a job. They’ll never play baseball. They’ll never write a poem. They’ll never go on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted.”

While those on the left have seen this as an opportunity to criticize the Trump administration, Matt McClowry, 1/4 Black Garrett, and Angela Boggs of “Normal World” are thrilled that RFK Jr. is taking action as promised.

“This is one of the most exciting things for me, the whole Donald Trump second term, putting all these great people in, ‘cause he was going to run for president, right, and people wanted him to get in,” Garrett says.

“I think this is a better position for him to be in because now he’s not distracted by all the other foreign policy and other things that the president has to do. He can do what he’s passionate about and what really needs to be done,” he continues, noting that RFK’s ban on food coloring was a huge step in the right direction as well.

“Get all that stuff out of here because we do have an autism problem,” he says. “Even if we find that it doesn’t have anything to do with causing autism, it’s just not healthy to add all these preservatives and food colorings and the stuff that we don’t need.”

McClowry finds it a little odd that the left, long the party of hippies and environmentalists, wants nothing to do with RFK’s cause unless it’s tearing it apart.

“It’s just strange for me to see Democrats coming out de facto on the side of all that stuff,” McClowry says, before referencing a post on X from Elizabeth Warren.

“I won’t share RFK Jr.’s lies about autism. It’s disgusting and dangerous. If he had a shred of decency, he would apologize and resign. Autistic people contribute every day to our nation’s greatness. To every kid with autism, I’m in this fight with you all the way,” Warren wrote.

“By this fight, she means kickbacks for drug companies,” McClowry comments, adding, “Speaking as a person with autism, I hold a job, I have a family, and I would erase my autism in a second if it were an option.”

