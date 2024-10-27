‘The View’s’ Joy Behar proves she’s as delusional as ever; calls Trump ‘Hitler’ and a ‘fascist pig’

Democrats have never been particularly shy of showing off their true colors, but as Election Day gets closer, they’re becoming even bolder.

Joy Behar of “The View” is a prime example as she ramps up her blatantly untrue rhetoric that paints Donald Trump as America’s Hitler.

“I don’t even know what to say anymore,” Behar told the panel. “If people still follow this fascist pig, then I don’t know what else to say. I really don’t.”

Behar then went on an insane, barely intelligible, totally fabricated rant.

“It’s like, how many times we have to hear him say that referring to immigrants as animals and Hitler called cleansing Germany of all those parasites, referring to immigrants, and he called Jews lice and this guy Trump calls people vermin,” she said, stumbling anxiously through the run on sentence.

“It’s the same language that Hitler used,” she added.

“I think you’ve really hit the note,” Sunny Hostin replied, proving herself as delusional as Behar.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is having a hard time even knowing how to respond to their unhinged beliefs.

“I don’t even know that I can analyze that clip,” he says. “When Trump’s talking about ‘vermin’ and all of these other names, he’s not talking about legal immigrants, he is talking about Venezuelan gang members. He’s talking about people that rape people. He’s talking about people who bring fentanyl all over.”

“You’re all idiots and liars,” he continues, adding, “And you know it. That’s you, literally. Ladies of ‘The View,’ you have the job you have because a corporation pays you to sit there and lie so that the Democrats can retain power. It’s as simple as that.”

