Zuckerberg's JAW-DROPPING statement on Trump — are we in the midst of a 'cultural shift'?

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump left many Americans outraged — but it also left many proud.

And one of those Americans is someone you wouldn’t quite expect: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

In a recent interview with Emily Chang from “The Circuit,” Zuckerberg embodied what Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” calls a “cultural shift.”

“I’ve done some stuff personally in the past, I’m not planning on doing that this time,” Zuckerberg told Chang. “And that includes, you know, not endorsing either of the candidates.”

“I mean, there’s obviously a lot of crazy stuff going on in the world. I mean the historic events over the last, like over the weekend,” he continued, before he brought up the assassination attempt on the Republican nominee.

“On a personal note,” Zuckerberg began, “seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“And I think at some level as an American, it’s hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight. And I think that’s why a lot of people like the guy,” he added.

Rubin thinks this is a very interesting turn of events.

“The point is that he now feels that he can come out and say that, say anything remotely positive about Donald Trump or America. He would not have done that, say, five years ago. So, that’s the portion that we are winning here, and I don’t want people to lose sight of that,” he says.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.