Trump’s new border czar calls ‘The View’ the ‘island of misfit toys,’ debunks erroneous claims about pending mass deportation

The lack of border security under the Biden administration is one of many reasons the nation re-elected Donald Trump. The people are ready to see the mass deportations Trump has promised come to fruition.

Per usual, however, the mainstream media/propaganda arm of the Democrat Party is spinning lies about what mass deportations mean.

Dave Rubin plays the clip of “The View” co-host Ana Navarro lying about Trump’s intentions to deport American citizens and the response from Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar.

“If you have U.S. citizen children or a U.S. citizen spouse and you don’t want to separate them, then let’s deport the U.S. citizens,” Navarro said, referring to Trump’s mass deportation plan.

“When you talk about mass deportations, people think, ‘Oh, it's just going to be the criminals.’ ... What it means is grandmothers; what it means is brothers and aunts; what it means is abuelos y abuelas; it means dreamers; it means your family members; it means your colleagues,” Navarro claimed.

Following these erroneous statements, Trump’s appointed border czar Tom Homan joined “The Sean Hannity Show” to clear up any confusion.

“Are you planning on deporting American citizens?” Hannity asked.

“No, exactly not. Look, ‘The View,’ it’s like the island of misfit toys,”’ he chuckled. “They don’t know what the hell they’re talking about.”

Homan then explained Trump’s actual plan: To “prioritize public safety threats and national security threats first,” meaning they’re going to seek out “convicted criminal aliens in this country” and issue “orders of removal.”

However, that doesn’t mean that if you’re an illegal alien who’s not a convicted criminal that you’re safe.

“If you're in the country illegally, you shouldn't feel comfortable — absolutely not,” Homan added. “When you enter this country illegally, you have committed a crime. You are a criminal, and you're not off the table.”

“We’re finally getting the guy we’ve been waiting for!” says Dave.

