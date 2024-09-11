WATCH: Dana Bash admits Kamala Harris dodged interview questions

After CNN’s Dana Bash interviewed Kamala Harris, which was the first formal interview Harris has done since she was installed as the Democrat candidate, Bash sat down for her own interview with Mediaite's Aidan McLaughlin on "Press Club."

And despite being from one of the most liberal news outlets in the country, Bash admitted that Harris, who her network has backed, was not prepared for the interview.

Dave Rubin plays the clip of Bash explaining how Harris dodged questions she was unprepared for.

“The right – their problem was that you didn't necessarily, they felt, hold her down on some of her more nebulous policy positions. What would you say to that?” McLaughlin asked.



“I tried. I mean, you can’t force somebody to answer a question, and I asked to follow up. I tried to get more into the nitty-gritty and get the answer,” Bash explained.

“In my experience doing interviews, once you ask once, fine. Twice, fine. Three times, if you don’t get a clear answer, that’s kind of your answer,” she told McLaughlin.

“How persistent do you feel like you should be in these kind of interviews where you're speaking with the vice president or presidential candidate?” McLaughlin pressed.

“It totally depends on the question, on the place you are in the calendar, on the importance,” Bash said, adding, “There are a million factors.”

Dave, while he still doesn’t like Dana Bash, appreciates the flicker of honesty.

“It's nice to hear you say right there what cannot be denied, which is that they didn't answer any of the questions honestly,” he says.

To watch the footage of Bash’s interview, check out the clip above.

