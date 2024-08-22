WATCH: Even CNN is calling Biden a liar in brutal fact-check

Joe Biden’s speech at the DNC this week was so chock-full of lies that even CNN — one of the most left-leaning news outlets in existence — called him out.

Dave Rubin plays a clip of CNN’s Jake Tapper and Daniel Dale discussing the various lies and half-truths in the president’s speech.

“What did you make of [Biden’s speech]?” Tapper asked Dale.



“There were certainly some false or misleading claims there, especially on the subject of the economy,” Dale responded, pointing to the moment in the speech when Biden said: “We used to import products and export jobs. Now we export American products and create American jobs — right here in America!”

“This claim is misleading,” Dale criticized, noting that while “U.S. exports of goods have increased under President Biden ... we are still importing a whole lot of stuff too.”

Further, another thing Biden “didn’t mention is that U.S. imports have increased during his presidency ... in fact increased by more than exports have increased, so therefore, the trade deficit in goods has increased under President Biden, not declined as this claim suggested.”

“It was over $1 trillion in each of his first three years in office; it had never hit that level before,” Dale elaborated before pointing to another misleading statement made by Biden during his speech.

“We have a thousand billionaires in America. You know what their average tax rate they pay [is]? 8.2%!” the president exclaimed in feigned outrage.

“An expert at the Nonpartisan Tax Policy Center has told me this number is quote ‘way too low,”’ Dale corrected.

While “the average federal tax rate for billionaires is 8.2%, what [Biden] doesn't explain is that that number is not an actual tax rate. What it is is an alternative calculation from economists in his own administration that factors in unrealized capital gains that are not actually treated as taxable income under current law.”

“Biden himself uses it like it's a tax rate under current law; it's not,” Dale told Tapper, adding that the tax rate billionaires actually pay is “not publicly known,” but “a study from two well-known economists estimated that the top 400 households paid an average effective tax rate of 23% in 2018 — much higher than the president's number.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

