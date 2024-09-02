WATCH: Theo Von and Donald Trump swap stories over family trauma

Something you may not know about the 45th president of the United States (and God willing, the 46th) is that he doesn’t drink. In fact, he never has.

On a recent episode of Theo’s Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast, the Republican presidential candidate was surprisingly vulnerable regarding his lifelong sobriety.

Dave Rubin plays the clip of the duo’s touching conversation.

“I had a great brother who taught me a lesson: don’t drink,” said Trump, adding that he’s “never had a glass of alcohol — never ever.”



“I admired so much about him. He had so much going — he had the look; he had an unbelievable personality,” Trump said of his brother. “He lived for so long in bad conditions. I was amazed that his body could hold out.”

“I’ve been in recovery for most of the last 10 years,” Von said, opening up about his own journey with substance abuse. “It’s been in my family.”

Trump empathized and added that if he ever did decide to drink, he knows he is “the type of personality that would have a problem.”

“Don’t drink,” he advised. “If you don't drink, you don't miss it.”

To hear more of their honest conversation, watch the clip above.

