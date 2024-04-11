WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard brilliantly explains why she left the Democratic Party — 'It is the height of hypocrisy'

A lot of conservative eyes are on Tulsi Gabbard right now, especially since Donald Trump listed her as a potential VP candidate.

Back in 2022, Gabbard formally departed from the left, and while she doesn’t necessarily see every issue through a conservative lens, she’s nonetheless woken up to “the extremism in the Democrat party,” says Dave Rubin.

In a recent interview with Lex Fridman, Gabbard explained the reasoning behind her partisan transition.

“You were a longtime Democrat,” began Fridman. “Now, you’re an independent. ... Why did you choose to leave the Democratic Party?”

Gabbard explained that there were “a number of central reasons why [she] made that choice” but “fundamental to them is that the Democratic party has become a party that is opposed to freedom, that is opposed to the central and foundational principles that exist within our founding documents and that serve as the identity of who we are as Americans and what this country is supposed to be about.”

“It has become a party that is controlled by this elitist cabal of warmongers who are driving forward this quote unquote woke agenda, and we see it through their racializing of everything; we see it through their defund the police mission; we see this through their open border policies; we see this through how their education policy is failing our kids,” she explained, adding that Democrats “are pushing this narrative that ultimately is a rejection of objective truth.”

For example, “They are actively pushing for boys who identify as girls to compete against girls in sports; [they are] changing our language so that the word woman – the identity of being a woman – is essentially being erased from our society.”

“It is the height of hypocrisy and frankly an act of hatred toward women,” Gabbard added.

Above all, “The Democratic party has become a party that is so consumed by their desire for power – this insatiable hunger for power – that they are willing to destroy our republic, our democracy, our freedom just so they can hold onto power and gain more power.”

Dave notes that Gabbard was “the last one in [the 2020 presidential race] against [Joe Biden].”

“That might have been the last moment the Democrats had a choice, and now they don’t have a choice anymore,” he says.

To hear Gabbard’s brilliant exposure of everything wrong with the Democratic party, watch the clip below.

