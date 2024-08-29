WATCH: UFC’s Dana White compares Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

CEO and president of the UFC, Dana White, says, despite what people say about his political leanings, he’s neither liberal nor conservative.

“I’m right down the middle, man. I’m for common sense,” he told the NELK Boys on an episode of “The Full Send Podcast.”

“Republican, Democrat, gay, straight, Catholic, whatever your religion — we all want the same things. We all want to make a living; we all want to take care of our families; we all want to buy a house; we all want cars; we all want to be safe in our house; we want to be safe in the streets that we live in,” White explained, expanding on his definition of common sense.

And there’s only one candidate who can deliver on these basic needs — Donald Trump.

“[Kamala Harris] is not fit to run the country,” White said, adding that this is “just a fact” even when you “take all the hate out.”

On the other hand, Donald Trump, who “loves this country” and has been “absolutely resilient” following the assassination attempt on his life, is equipped to handle the looming issues we face as a nation.

“He's one of the best guys that I've ever met. I would never back a guy or talk highly about a guy who is a piece of s***,” White said, denouncing “the way that they try to portray him in the media.”

“He's a great human being ... and he should be the next president of the United States,” he added.

And if you need further evidence, look no further than the wars we’re currently embroiled in.

“Who do you want dealing with f****** Russia and Ukraine? Who do you want dealing with Israel and f****** Gaza? Who do you want dealing with f****** Iran? Who do you want dealing with the world's problems right now?” White asked.

“Not Kamala Harris.”

