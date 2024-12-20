Robertsons ask 2 combat veterans about mysterious drones — 'Can we relax?'

This week, the Robertsons invited combat veterans and podcasters Chad Robichaux and Chadd Wright on the show to talk Jesus and drones.

As for the mysterious drones we still don't know much about, they say that if the military really wanted them down, they’d be down.

“How long would it take to correct this problem?” Jase asks.

“If our military wanted those things out of the sky, they would be down in hours,” says Robichaux. “[John Kirby] says they don't know what they are, but they're not a threat to public safety, and they’re not a national security threat. Well, that means they know what they are.”

“So we can relax?” Jase asks.

“I think so,” Robichaux says.

Even if the drones do belong to us, the American people are still frustrated at the government’s lack of transparency.

However, Wright says that in certain cases, secrecy is necessary.

“I don't like that the government has secrets either, but here's the thing — some things have to remain secret that the government is doing. You have enemies and you have a population who’s going to respond in a way that is detrimental to society if you was to actually tell them what’s going on,” he explains.

“These people in these cities, man, if you was to tell them that there’s some imminent threat and maybe that’s the reason these drones are flying around ... they’re gonna lose their minds,” he adds.

To hear the guys’ incredible stories about coming to know Jesus, watch the episode above.

