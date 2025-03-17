Trump’s great awakening: Why Americans rejected wokeness

There will always be a small group of far-left, radical woke preachers fighting the Trump administration and the will of the American people — but that group is getting smaller — and no one is more surprised than the creator of “Dilbert,” Scott Adams.

“It’s like common sense broke out, and I think that’s the thing that’s uniting people. It’s like, well there are just some things that just make sense, like, we can’t have a $35 trillion debt,” Adams tells James Poulos on “Zero Hour.”

“I think people just woke up and said, ‘Wait a minute, this isn’t even political. We all want less crime, it kind of doesn’t make sense to have an open border, even if you’re a Democrat.’ So I think maybe the wokeness just got pushed to the point where it just broke,” he continues.

What helped push Americans to this point, Adams explains, is that “the smartest and bravest” openly decided to support Trump.

“I think we may have passed into this at least temporary, nonpolitical point where you can have John Fetterman say good things about the DOGE effort,” he continues. “The amount of common sense, smart, brave, firepower that all got concentrated in one place, honestly, it feels like 1776 just resurrected.”

While Adams didn’t see this coming, he did believe that after January 6, more Americans would gravitate toward Trump.

“I predicted that he would be more popular everyday that he was out of office, and I don’t think that was a common prediction, but sure enough, I also predicted that Biden would go down in history as the worst president. And there was a survey today that says he’s ranked the lowest, at least in that survey,” Adams says.

“So those two things, I did see coming. Trump rising, Biden falling. But wow, I didn’t see the common sense breaking out,” he adds.

“I think a lot of people are hungry for a new kind of purple America, one where the political divisions aren’t as sharp,” Poulos chimes in.

“Most people think that the only way to get to purple America is through blue America, and what we found is that actually the road maybe runs through a much redder America,” he adds.

