Poisoned for profit: The invisible hands controlling your children’s health

In the 1990s, the two largest food companies were R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris — both of which also still make highly addictive cigarettes to this day.

So it’s no wonder that our food, like cigarettes, is also incredibly addictive.

“I mean, they took scientists to make our food addictive and have thousands of chemicals that they’ve co-opted the scientific agencies like the FDA and the USDA to let them in,” White House adviser Calley Means tells James Poulos on “Zero Hour.”

“Our food is literally weaponized to be addictive,” he adds.

“The science has become absolutely just a PR mechanism for industries that want us sick,” he continues, noting that 77% of Americans of military age are not able to join the military because of poor metabolic health.

But it’s not just food that’s making Americans sick.

“I think one of the big issues with health and metabolic health is that a lot of the things that threaten us, I think threaten us to an existential degree, are part of modern innovation. Like you look at artificial light, it’s actually really disruptive,” Means explains.

“It’s really disruptive to our hormone system,” he continues. “If you have a light on in a chicken coop, they lay two times more eggs. That’s just one input. You look at all the technology, being on our phone all day, the food that we have, all this disruption to our circadian rhythm, our chronic stress.”

These advancements in technology, Means says, have “led us to get detached from nature” and “detached from the awe and curiosity of our bodies.”

And these industries making us sick have zeroed in on children.

“The invisible hand of the incentives of these industries,” Means explains, “from tech that wants our kids addicted to their phones all day, to food which wants kids addicted, to the pharmaceutical industry that wants kids on drugs, there’s really, I think, an invisible hand that’s been against kids.”

“There’s millions and billions and hundreds of billions and trillions of dollars to be made from getting a kid sick, from getting them addicted, from keeping them in fear,” he continues. “This is something that the Trump administration, just in modern society today, we have to balance, because we do want to unleash responsible innovation, but we have lost touch of common sense.”

“And I think that’s kind of the message that Bobby Kennedy and Trump have really resonated on. It’s really a getting back to basics message,” he adds.

