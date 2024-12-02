Will tech bros turn US into man-made horrors beyond comprehension?

There’s no escaping our rapidly advancing technology, especially considering how powerful and excited the “tech bros” are about advancing it — but can we escape the slavery that might accompany it?

“God love them, the tech bros out there who are just adamant that like, ‘No, this is really it, you guys, we are going to escape our humanity, we are going to transcend, it’s going to be a new age, we’re going to leave all of this nonsense behind,’” James Poulos of “Zero Hour” comments, adding, “Some of the smartest people are the easiest to deceive.”

Michael Cernovich, independent filmmaker and author of “Gorilla Mindset,” sees the issue with this as well, but explains that these “tech bros” who are obsessed with technological progress are just like “freshmen in college.”

“You’re not actually advanced; you’re early post-Christ gnostics with a mind-body dualism,” he says. “And you think that you can just unplug your consciousness and put it into a cyborg, and you think that’s smart.”

“Now, they are creating a new consciousness,” he continues, noting it’s with “algorithms and artificial intelligence.”

This is where Poulos gets even more concerned, citing Nikola Tesla’s statement that “you may live to see man-made horrors beyond your comprehension.”

However, Poulos notes that even worse is that we “may live to be man-made horrors beyond our comprehension.”

Cernovich believes Poulos is being “too polemical.”

“I have a certain apprehension about the direction AI is headed,” he explains, “but then I go, ‘You know, they probably, when the first radio [came] out, people were probably saying that was demons talking to them through the radio.’”

“Maybe that’s all AI is,” he adds.

