Why Tim Walz was NOT the ‘lovable goofball’ the liberals wanted

Kamala Harris’ loss was devastating only for those who supported her, but if her campaign truly wanted to win, it probably should have made some different choices.

Her VP pick, Tim Walz, was one of those choices — though he doesn’t seem to know it himself.

In Walz’s first television interview since their defeat in the presidential election, he claimed to be “a little surprised” that he and Harris lost to Donald Trump.

“It felt like at the rallies, at the things I was going to, the shops I was going in, that the momentum was going our way,” the Minnesota governor told KSTP, one of his state’s news outlets, in an interview. “So yeah, I was a little surprised."

“I thought we had a positive message, and I thought the country was ready for that.”

Mike Cernovich, on the other hand, was well aware that it might have been one of the campaign's biggest missteps.

“Tim Walz triggers me psychologically,” Cernovich tells James Poulos of “Zero Hour.”

“They picked him because they thought that white men would say, ‘He’s one of us’ not realizing that he’s the archetypal blowhard coach that we all hated, and he had some weird position of authority over us that was unearned.”

“In a hierarchical structure among men, he would never have earned it. Put him in a room of 10 men, this guy is not running things,” he continues, adding, “You guys thought that he’s somebody that we would look up to because you’re so in the DEI world, but he is someone that we would loathe.”

Cernovich believes that Walz is more of a “reply guy” than anything else, noting that he’s the type that feels “like they have to say something just to say it.”

