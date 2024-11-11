'They're eating the dawgs': From Wayne Gretzky to college football, the sports world goes crazy for Trump

The sports world has exploded with support for President Donald Trump since his re-election, with several athletes publicly showing that they back the president.

Perhaps his most famous supporter from the sports world was revealed on election night. Many fans rejoiced and others groaned when the "The Great One," Wayne Gretzky, was spotted in pictures during an election party last week at Mar-a-Lago.

Not only was Gretzky in attendance, he sported the increasingly popular white "Make America Great Again" hat with gold letters.

Gretzky's daughter, Paulina, also posted a family photo from the Trump resort. The photo included her parents, brother Trevor, and her husband, professional golfer Dustin Johnson.

Trump has also had a major impact in football, where his popular dance has quickly become the go-to celebration for many players.

Specifically, noted supporter and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa showed his moves after a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers en route to a 23-20 win. For the dance, Bosa was joined by his a pair of his teammates: defensive linemen Sam Okuayinonuand Leonard Floyd.

"Nick Bosa hit the Donald Trump dance after a sack," a reporter wrote as the caption for the video.

As the footage circulated the internet, Trump himself noted on his Truth Social platform, "NICK BOSA IS A GREAT PLAYER!"

A little over a week before the presidential election, Bosa wore a MAGA hat during a postgame interview on the field. Although the interview-bomb lasted just a few seconds, the NFL fined him over $11,000 for violating the league's rules on political messaging.

The Trump celebrations didn't stop with Bosa, however.

'They're eating the dawgs.'

Over at Drake university, receiver Trey Radocha performed a professional-tier rendition of the Trump dance after a touchdown against St. Thomas on Saturday. Drake won 22-19.

Northern Illinois University's Tristen Tewes somersaulted his way into the end zone before doing the Trump dance during a 42-28 win over Western Michigan.

Then, after the Ole Miss Rebels took down the Georgia Bulldogs 28-10, their social media team celebrated the win with a Trump reference.

"They're eating the dawgs," Ole Miss wrote, in reference both to Georgia and a statement Trump made at the presidential debate.

"They're eating the dogs, the people that came in. They're eating the cats," Trump said in reference to police reports in Springfield, Ohio.

Honorable mention goes to Michael Taaffe from Texas for his dance during a 49-17 stomping of the Florida Gators.

As well, quarterback Katin Houser from the East Carolina University Pirates was credited by some as being the first to do the dance on Saturday during a 49-14 win over Florida Atlantic.

The celebrations are sure to keep coming, as the dance moves are getting increased fanfare and eyeballs for some lesser-known schools.

