Trump's Easter message puts Biden's to shame — and every Christian should take notice

President Donald Trump is not only acknowledging Easter, but he's preaching its meaning loud and clear.

On Palm Sunday — the day that commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem before His death and resurrection — Trump released a theologically rich and explicitly Christian statement to mark the beginning of Holy Week. The message sounded more like a Sunday sermon from the pulpit than a memo from the Oval Office.

This is how the message began:

This Holy Week, Melania and I join in prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ — the living Son of God who conquered death, freed us from sin, and unlocked the gates of Heaven for all of humanity.

From there, Trump walked through the Passion narrative — from Palm Sunday to the Easter Vigil — while explaining the meaning and significance behind each event and the entire purpose of Christian participation in Holy Week festivities: "a time of reflection for Christians to memorialize Jesus’ crucifixion — and to prepare their hearts, minds, and souls for His miraculous Resurrection from the dead."

But it gets even better: Trump's statement acknowledges the glory of Easter Sunday (i.e., the empty tomb) is rooted in Jesus' sacrifice on the cross.

"In His final hours on Earth, Christ willingly endured excruciating pain, torture, and execution on the cross out of a deep and abiding love for all His creation," the statement said. "Through His suffering, we have redemption. Through His death, we are forgiven of our sins. Through His Resurrection, we have hope of eternal life. On Easter morning, the stone is rolled away, the tomb is empty, and light prevails over darkness — signaling that death does not have the final word."

Amen.

Trump is not reducing Easter to a bunny-themed holiday. Instead, he is proclaiming Easter's truth.

Trump, moreover, used his statement to reiterate his promise to "defend the Christian faith," and he vowed to "never waver" in that fight.

What is striking about Trump's statement is not only its refreshingly Christian — and theologically excellent — message but that it's drastically different from former President Joe Biden's Easter statements.

Despite being Catholic, Biden's statements were not theologically rich or explicitly Christian but full of vague platitudes.

Last year, for example, Biden gave his "warmest wishes" to Christians. The statement said only that Easter "reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christ's Resurrection," a promise, of course, that has already happened. Then, the message simply said that "we remember Jesus' sacrifice," before ending with empty platitudes about "the blessing of the dawn of new possibilities" while making a political statement about war.

Read it for yourself:

Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating Easter Sunday. Easter reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection.



As we gather with loved ones, we remember Jesus’ sacrifice. We pray for one another and cherish the blessing of the dawn of new possibilities. And with wars and conflict taking a toll on innocent lives around the world, we renew our commitment to work for peace, security, and dignity for all people.



From our family to yours, happy Easter and may God bless you.

Even worse, Biden used Easter last year to proclaim the "Transgender Day of Visibility," an obvious slap in the face to Christianity.

For the record: Biden's Easter statements in 2021, 2022, and 2023 were no more robust.

The Trump administration is not only honoring Easter in a way the Biden administration did not in message, but the administration is also planning an entire week of festivities honoring Holy Week, according to Fox News. The White House Faith Office is committed to giving Easter "the observance it deserves," Jennifer Korn, faith director of the White House Faith Office, said.

In an era where Christian faith has been relegated to a "negative world" — mocked, denigrated, and sanitized — Christians should take notice of Trump's statement because of its clarity and conviction.

Trump is not reducing Easter to a bunny-themed holiday. Instead, he is proclaiming Easter's truth: the moment in history when Christ defeated sin and death. Biden, on the other hand, carried on the progressive tradition of hollowing out the Christian faith, replacing it with generic platitudes and barely a nod to the true meaning of Easter.

The difference between the two messages is not cosmetic — it's cosmic.

When the leader of the free world preaches the gospel at Easter, every Christian should take notice, give thanks, and say "amen."