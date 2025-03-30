Dylan Mulvaney, 'The View' try doing theology — but it goes comically wrong

It should go without saying: Don't tune into "The View" for lessons on God and theology.

But that didn't stop the progressive talk show from recently veering into theology while interviewing transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, using the assertion that "God doesn't make mistakes" to defend and promote transgender ideology.

First, Mulvaney claimed "God doesn't make mistakes" while explaining that his "conservative Catholic" family has come to terms with his decision to be transgender after he allegedly discovered his transgender identity at age 4. Later, while discussing transgender athletes, Whoopi Goldberg doubled down on the astounding theological claim.

Mulvaney : "I think my mom said something along the lines of, ‘God doesn’t make mistakes.’ ... I don’t think God sees me as a mistake, and I actually am still really trying to keep a relationship with the higher power because I think that, you know, trans and queer people are entitled to that if that’s what they’re looking for."

"I think my mom said something along the lines of, ‘God doesn’t make mistakes.’ ... I don’t think God sees me as a mistake, and I actually am still really trying to keep a relationship with the higher power because I think that, you know, trans and queer people are entitled to that if that’s what they’re looking for." Goldberg: "I'm not sure what's going on or why this is an issue. The same for me as when people say, 'Oh, you know, I don’t know how I feel about you.' You do. God doesn’t make mistakes. And the challenge is not to the trans people. It’s to the people who are not trans. That’s what God is looking to see, how you treat people."

Not so fast

On the surface, their claim about God is true.

Make no mistake about it: God doesn't make "mistakes." God creates every human being in His image with inherent worth, dignity, and purpose. This is an elementary understanding of Christian theology in general, and with regard to human bodies specifically, the basic claim of Christian anthropology.



Instead of defending trans ideology, they showed how God's perfect design and the trans agenda cannot coexist.

But a closer examination of their assertion reveals a blinding contradiction: affirming trans ideology stipulates that God does make mistakes. That's because the framework of trans ideology is built on the idea that a trans-identifying person is "born in the wrong body" and that their "true" self is distinct (and different) from the truth of their biological body.

Not only does trans ideology assume that God makes mistakes, but the ideology necessarily affirms the idea that human intervention is required to remedy God's "mistakes."

Trans ideology attempts to overturn divine sovereignty and replace it with the secular god of human self-perception, a principle of our post-truth age.

But here is the truth: Our biological sex is not an accident, and our bodies are not mistakes that require human intervention to "correct." And because God is sovereign and because He doesn't make mistakes, it is our responsibility and duty to trust Him — especially when we don't understand or when our internal perception about our identity (and biological sex) is confused.

Every human is fearfully and wonderfully made, crafted by the hand of a loving God.

Commandment, broken

What Mulvaney and Goldberg claimed about God, when analyzed in its context, is a clear violation of the second law of the Ten Commandments.

"You shall not bear the name of the Lord your God in a vain and empty manner," Exodus 20:7 declares.

The command is not limited to our speech acts about God but certainly includes them. To use God's authority, as Mulvaney and Goldberg did, to defend an ideology contrary to God's design is a clear violation of the commandment because they are promoting a lie about God Himself (i.e., that transgenderism is congruent with His will and His plan for humanity).

Saying that "God doesn't make mistakes" in defense of trans ideology is a clear misrepresentation of God. They twisted a divine truth for their own means, ultimately using God as a rhetorical prop for the pro-trans agenda.

In other words, they bore the Lord's name in a vain and empty manner.

Irony alert

Claiming that "God doesn't make mistakes" to defend and promote trans ideology actually undermines the trans agenda.

If God's creation is without mistake, then the core idea of trans ideology — that a trans-identifying person was "born in the wrong body" and requires human intervention to correct the "mistake" — is wrong. If God doesn't make mistakes, then He did not mistakingly put anyone in the "wrong body."

The irony is strong.

Mulvaney and Goldberg want to use God's authority and His perfection to defend trans ideology, but they instead expose a flaw in their own worldview: If God's design of each human is intentional and without mistake, then the idea that a trans-identifying person needs to "correct" their body is an admission that trans ideology is built on a false premise, a lie. If God doesn't make mistakes, then there is no need for trans "corrective" measures.

The weight of the contradiction dismantles their argument.

In the end, their attempt at theology failed and backfired. Instead of defending trans ideology, they showed how God's perfect design and the trans agenda cannot coexist.

The only mistake here is the ideology that demands humans "correct" God's mistake-free design.