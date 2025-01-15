Mike Johnson fires back perfect response when reporter disputes Christian view of Genesis: 'Male and female, he made them'

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is defending the truth of the gender binary in which God created humans.

On Tuesday, the House passedthe Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which prohibits biological males from playing on the same sports teams as women from elementary school through college. The bill became necessary because a growing number of biological males claim to be transgender athletes and demand that their gender identity not stop them from competing against biological females.

'I'm a Bible-believing Christian and make no apology about that.'

After passing the bill, Johnson said House Republicans had decided to stand up for "what is right and what is common sense."

"We know from scripture, and from nature, that men are men and women are women, and men cannot become women," Johnson added.

"It's sad that we have to say that," the speaker said. "It's a matter of biology. It's how we're made."

Several minutes later, Johnson was forced to defend the truth when a reporter asked him why he believes Genesis teaches that God created a gender binary when some ultra-progressive Christians have invented novel interpretations to justify LGBTQ theory.

The reporter said:

You led off saying that a man is a man and a woman is a woman ... and that's what Scripture teaches. ... Can you say why you think Christian Scripture teaches that? I'm curious about your response to various different Christian traditions that interpret Scripture differently, who ordain openly transgender people.

But Johnson did not budge and responded by quoting Genesis 1:27.

"Well, it goes back to the first book — Genesis: male and female, he made them," Johnson said.

"I'm not sure there’s another interpretation, but everybody's open to interpreting Scripture however they will.

"But this comports with common sense, as well. So we know it from our religious tradition, which I believe is the truth — I'm a Bible-believing Christian and make no apology about that," Johnson continued. "But whether you regard that as truth or not, it's also nature. It's biology, and biology is not bigotry."

LGBTQ-identifying Christian ministers condemn Johnson, a Baptist, for his "absurd" interpretation, but Johnson is merely defending a position the Christian church has always held. In fact, outside the liberal Western world, where the majority of the church exists today, the "traditional" position on gender and sex ethics remains the unquestioned norm.

