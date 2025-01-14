Nearly every House Democrat votes against bill to protect women's sports

Nearly every House Democrat voted to block the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act on Tuesday. Despite the overwhelming opposition from Democrats, the bill passed the House with Republican support.

This landmark legislation amends Title IX so that protections are recognized based on sex rather than the gender identity an individual claims to adopt. The bill was brought forth to confront the increasing concern surrounding male athletes who identify as transgender and then compete in women's sports.

The bill states that any federally funded sports program "designated for women or girls" that allows "a person whose sex is male to participate" will be in violation of the law. The legislation goes on to clarify that "sex shall be recognized based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

The bill passed with the support of 216 Republicans and just two Democrats, Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez. There were 206 Democrats who voted against the bill.

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) speaks at a news conference following the House of Representatives vote on H.R. 28, "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" at the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

"This is a great day for women in America," Speaker Mike Johnson said following the bill's passage. "House Republicans have yet again stood up for women. This is a commitment we have made because it comports with what is right and what is common sense."

"Men are men, women are women, and men cannot become women," Johnson said. "It’s just that simple."

Johnson had also addressed the issue when freshman Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, a man who identifies as a woman, became the first transgender member of Congress. Following his election, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina introduced a provision prohibiting men from using women's facilities on Capitol grounds.

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” Johnson said, backing Mace's provision.

"It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol," Johnson added. "Women deserve women's only spaces."

