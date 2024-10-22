Pastor compares Kamala to Esther from the Bible — then the sermon gets even crazier: 'This is an idea that cannot be stopped'

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church senior pastor Jamal Bryant compared Vice President Kamala Harris to Queen Esther after Harris spoke at the church on Sunday.

Esther, a Jewish woman who became queen of Persia, courageously rescued her kinsmen, the Jewish people, from destruction in the Persian Empire. The story is retold in a book of the Bible bearing her Persian name, "Esther."

'If God has anointed us to flip the state once, we can do it again, because if God be for us, who can be against? This is an idea that cannot be stopped.'

Harris, according to Bryant, is exactly like the Jewish heroine.

During his speech, Bryant preached from Esther 4:14, which says:

For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?

But in his retelling of the Esther story, Bryant not only equated Harris with Esther, but he appeared to equate President Joe Biden with Mordecai, the legal guardian of Esther who refused to bow down to Haman, a high-ranking Persian official, setting off Haman's plot to exterminate the Jewish people. Oh, and that genocidal plan? Bryant equated it with opposition to the leftist, progressive agenda.

In other words, whatever Bryant thinks is the opposite of the leftist agenda, he equates it to Haman's genocidal plan.

"In ancient scripture, we find an occasion where they were plotting to destroy all the minorities because they wouldn't break," Bryant said. "They came up with a strategy on how it is that they could destroy minorities, and they crafted an agenda called 0025. And in Project 0025, here's what it is that we find in scriptures that they wanted to fire every person who did not agree with dictatorship. They wanted to end the independence of the Departments of Justice. They wanted to dismantle the Department of Education.

"In this diabolical plot to destroy your community, they wanted to rob women of the right to make decisions over their own bodies," he continued. "They wanted to change tax codes so that businesses could do better than families. They wanted to dismantle Medicare and Medicaid and wanted to stop Social Security, and they wanted to stop the cancellation of student loans."



Regarding "Mordecai," Bryant said, "Mordecai understood that in order for the nation to be changed, a woman had to do it."

After denouncing men who do not support female leaders, Bryant turned his attention to Harris and suggested that she, like Esther, has been anointed by God to carry out a divine mission.

"Can I just preach to the vice president? Who knew that 60 years ago today, you were born to be president? You were born to lead a nation. You were born to change the trajectory of democracy. Who knows? But you were born for such a time as this," he declared.



Later in his speech, Bryant vaguely accused election officials of disenfranchising voters while suggesting that a Democratic victory in the Peach State has been divinely ordered.

"If God has anointed us to flip the state once, we can do it again because if God be for us, who can be against us? This is an idea that cannot be stopped," he said.

Throughout his speech, Bryant did not return to the Bible. He did, however, quote John Maxwell, Victor Hugo, and William Shakespeare.

At the end of his speech, Bryant urged his congregants to lift their hands to God as he prayed for Harris, requesting that God assign 100,000 angels to protect her. Later, he instructed his congregation that, immediately upon leaving church, they go vote.

