Exhibit A: How liberals hijack the Bible to push their agenda on you

If you ask some Christians, Lent is apparently a season for calibrating your heart toward progressive social activism.



For the 40-day Lenten season, a group of broadly liberal and progressive Christian leaders are urging Christians to embrace a contemporary expression of the season by "returning to Jesus." But that return apparently requires adherence to an agenda that more resembles liberal politics than the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Exhibit A: Those leaders recently signed a 1,200-word letter bemoaning a "growing crisis in America."

These claims are designed to manipulate Christians — and they're not even based in truth.

What exactly is that crisis, you ask? You can probably guess. President Donald Trump, basically.

Though it does not name Trump specifically, the letter claims "the political accumulation of wealth, power, and control" is threatening American democracy, offering the Trump administration's policies as evidence of the "brutal abandonment and targeting of the people Jesus commands his followers to serve and protect."

The letter is a prime example of how progressives and liberals contort the Bible to push their agenda. Here is a breakdown.

Who are the 'least of these'?

Democrats — and progressive Christians — love to cite Matthew 25 to defend and promote a social justice agenda.

The letter continues that sordid tradition, asserting that "to better defend the vulnerable," Christians must focus their "political persuasions" on Jesus' teaching in Matthew 25:31-46.

At the conclusion of His famous apocalyptic teaching about sheep and goats, Jesus declares, "Truly I tell you: Whatever you did for the least one of these, you did for me," referring to the hungry, thirsty, stranger, naked, sick, and imprisoned (Matthew 25:40).

Democrats and progressives use this teaching against conservative Christians, suggesting that obedience to Jesus requires supporting progressive policies on immigration, social welfare, and crime. That interpretation not only weaponizes the Bible to steer Christians toward a specific political agenda, but it makes a significant interpretive assumption about Jesus' teaching.

In other words, that argument fails to ask the question: Who are the "least of these"?

It turns out that most biblical scholars do not think Jesus is referring to anyone and everyone.

In fact, the consensus among New Testament scholars, based on evidence within Matthew's Gospel, is that Jesus was referring to disciples specifically (i.e., Christians). Theologian Kevin DeYoung goes even further and suggests, "'The least of these' refers to other believers in need — specifically, itinerant Christian teachers dependent on other Christians for hospitality and support."

The letter then attempts to use Jesus' teachings to compel Christians to oppose the Trump administration's campaign to end waste, fraud, and abuse in government spending. It does this by appealing to Christian empathy and emotions, claiming that cuts in foreign aid are "resulting in deaths."

But the letter does not provide any evidence to prove that claim.

Moreover, the letter characterizes President Trump's decision to pardon Jan. 6 defendants as a "blatant act of political corruption," juxtaposing that decision by claiming there are "millions" of Americans who "remain incarcerated by a broken, unjust, and racialized criminal justice system."

Do you notice the rhetorical sleight of hand? Pardoning Jan. 6 defendants is framed as a moral evil, while fighting for the release of Americans found guilty by a jury of their peers is framed as a moral good.

The letter thus attempts to steer Christians to oppose the Jan. 6 pardons and toward progressive criminal justice reform.

Biblical or political action?

Finally, the letter demands Christians use Lent to take action, giving up their time and resources. But to serve which gospel?

You guessed it: the progressive political agenda.

First, the letter claims that defending foreign aid disbursements is a "gospel issue." Second, it demands Christians "oppose massive spending cuts" to Medicaid and other "welfare programs," while declaring that any deficit reduction must only impact the "wealthy." Third, the letter demands Christians oppose "racial discrimination," including "the disproportionate impact of budget cuts on Black and Brown families, and the end of federal anti-discrimination federal policies and protections by executive orders."

These claims, once again, are designed to manipulate Christians — and they're not even based in truth.

As a matter of fact: Jesus did not require Christians to support the funding of "faith-based organizations" for international aid when he announced the good news about the Kingdom of God (i.e., the gospel).

Meanwhile, it's simply not true, as the letter suggests, that the Trump administration plans to make low-income Americans foot the bill for budgetary reductions. On the other hand, it plans to eliminate income taxes for Americans who earn less than $150,000 per year. Moreover, there is no evidence the Trump administration is planning to impose an agenda of racial discrimination, contrary to what the letter suggests.

Truth at Lent

Contrary to what these Christians advocate, the beauty of Lent is found in the work of Christ — not political activism or a progressive social gospel.

The 40-day Lenten season is a time for repentance, self-discipline, deepening one's relationship with God, remembering the work of Christ, and preparing for Easter, the most significant Christian holiday. Lent is a time for Christians to reflect on their sinfulness, their need for a savior, and the beauty of grace and salvation.

Sadly, what most stands out about this letter is not Christ but partisan politics.

Yes, Christians should care for the vulnerable — it's something the church has always done — and influence their communities, being agents of good that bring order and flourishing where there is chaos. But the Christian calling transcends politics, and one is left wondering if these same Christian leaders would sign a Lenten call to action demanding Christians oppose liberal policies.

Perhaps the lack of such a letter under, say, the Biden administration is the unspoken answer.

As we approach Easter, let us remember the biblical Jesus, the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world — not the "Jesus" recast by progressive politics.