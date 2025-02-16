Spiritual warfare 101: What every Christian needs to know

There is a backstory to the Bible. Behind the scenes of Scripture, a cosmic battle is being waged between God and Satan, between good and evil, light and darkness, the kingdom of God and the kingdoms of this world.

This battle began sometime in ages past, when an angelic being called Lucifer rose up in rebellion against God. Before there was rebellion on earth and sin in the Garden of Eden, there was revolt in heaven. Isaiah gives us a glimpse of what happened before time as we know it began. Lucifer, the beautiful angel of light, became the angel and prince of darkness and was removed from the heavenly hosts, along with one-third of the angelic beings, who joined him in this rebellion. This is when the war of the ages was launched (Isaiah 14:12-14).

And this is how the devil became the devil, a powerful spiritual opponent to God and his kingdom. The devil is often characterized as a cartoonish character dressed in a red suit with horns, carrying a pitchfork and living in hell. He’s viewed by many as just a myth or as a misunderstood medieval figure who doesn’t literally exist.

You may have been told that Satan is only a symbol of evil, but the Bible — our only authoritative source of truth on the subject — tells us the devil is a real being, the enemy and the adversary of followers of Christ. The devil “prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8). He comes to kill, steal, and destroy, and his name means slanderer or accuser. Stu Weber says, “Know it or not, like it or not, you and I are in a war, and we need to begin living as if we were in a battle for our lives, because in fact we are."

The New Testament is filled with scriptures that warn us of this war, not to scare us but to prepare us to fight spiritual battles. The most well known of these passages is Ephesians 6:10-12: “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.”

We Christians are commanded to be soldiers in God’s army, strong and courageous and victorious in spiritual battle. Our strength for the battle is not our own, but God’s mighty power at work in us.

We’ve been given spiritual weapons for spiritual warfare and are equipped to win. We’re to put on the whole armor of God and take up the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God (Ephesians 6:17). The word Paul uses to describe this sword is machaira, which is a short, dagger-like blade made for hand-to-hand combat. It is sharp and deadly in that it pierces the heart. Again, I reiterate Hebrews 4:12, which says, “For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of spirit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart.”

Satan and his demonic minions are no match for the word of God, and they are run through by the sword of the Spirit.

Jesus proved this in the wilderness when Satan tempted him and he used God’s word to ward off the attacks. When trials and temptations come, when Satan attacks you, be ready to defeat him with Scripture, the sword of the Spirit. Satan is overcome when we, like Jesus, use God’s word against him. “Resist the devil, and he will flee from you” (James 4:7).

Once you read the Bible through, you’ll notice that it is a book filled with battles throughout the history of Israel. God’s chosen people are commanded to take those territories rightfully belonging to them, and even to this day, the Jewish people continue to fight for their survival.

In these battles of the Old Testament, God often raised up champions and spiritual heroes who, according to Paul, would be examples to us. In Hebrews 11, we meet the heroes who inspire and motivate us as Bible-believing Christians. Consequently, we love God’s people of Israel and prayerfully support their right to exist and to flourish in the land God has given them. Through the Jewish people, God gave us the Bible and our Messiah, the Lord Jesus. This is a thread that runs throughout the scriptures.

Satan’s tactics

The word Satan means “adversary” or “oppressor.” Satan hates and attacks everything and everyone God loves. He is deceptive and dangerous, and he means to destroy you, your family, your faith, and your friends. He inflicts pain and suffering and unleashes hate and hell upon the world. He uses doubt, disappointment, and deceit, and he “disguises himself as an angel of light” (2 Corinthians 11:14).

As Christians, we must take this ruthless enemy and our spiritual warfare seriously. Unfortunately, too many don’t seem to realize that we’re living in a war zone, and they risk becoming casualties due to their ignorance.

When we live according to God’s word, we become better equipped for spiritual battle, just as Paul tells us in Ephesians 6. Never forget that the Bible is both trustworthy and authoritative. As you wield the sword of the Spirit (the Bible) in spiritual warfare, you can be sure that “no weapon that is fashioned against you shall succeed” (Isaiah 54:17). You have the mighty power of God’s word at your disposal. For the weapons of our warfare are not human (2 Corinthians 10:4); the word of God in connection with the Spirit of God is your superpower.

When I preach God’s word, it is with the power of the Holy Spirit. I’m engaging in spiritual battle and taking souls from enemy territory.

What is true for me is true for you. When you share your faith in Jesus, when you share the gospel of Christ, you’re in a spiritual battle and are defeating the enemy. Revelation 12:11 says, “They have conquered him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony.” Our testimony is the word of God and the power of his blood to save us, which is the message of the Bible.

I’ve seen God’s word save the lost, comfort the saved, penetrate the darkness of the devil’s domain, and destroy the strongholds of addiction, setting captives free. Jesus said, “You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:32). So put on the armor of God, sharpen your sword, and get in the battle, knowing that “he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world” (1 John 4:4).

The battlefield for warfare is prayer, so take up “the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God, praying at all times in the Spirit” (Ephesians 6:17-18). There’s an inseparable connection between prayer and God’s word, which we can see in Acts 6:4 as the leaders of the early church gave themselves to the word of God and to prayer. Jesus promised, “If you abide in me, and my words abide in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you” (John 15:7).

When we pray according to God’s word, we are praying in alignment with God’s will; our prayers will be informed and inspired by the Bible. The power of his word, together with its principles and promises, guarantees our spiritual victory.

Victory in Christ

Whatever comes against us from the world, the flesh, and the devil is no match for the word of God and the testimony of Jesus. When you know the Bible, you’ll be certain of the outcome of this war that has been raging for so long. God has promised us victory and has already given it to us.

I have a T- shirt that says Jesus Won across its front — not “Jesus Wins” or “He Will Win.” Jesus already won, as the enemy, Satan, was defeated at the cross. In Christ we have victory over Satan, sin, death, and hell. The victory that Christ has won is now ours.

I read an interview in the Wall Street Journal that featured the famous novelist John Grisham. It described his habits and personal disciplines of writing, which allow him to produce at least one book per year. I was interested to discover that he writes the last chapters of his stories first. Similarly, we have read the last chapters of God’s word, so we know how this story ends. When Jesus died on the cross, he exclaimed, “It is finished.” Tetelestai. This doesn’t mean, however, that he was finished — he was far from finished. No, Satan was finished, and the work of salvation was accomplished at the cross.

When you know the victory is complete, you can begin living with a new perspective. You can anticipate the day when you will lay down your sword because the battle is over, and you’ll celebrate for all of eternity. Your victory is in Jesus.

No wonder the apostle Paul, though facing execution, was able to say he had a desire to depart and to be with Christ, which was far better: “For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21).

This essay is adapted from "The Jesus Book" by Jack Graham ©2024. Used by permission of Bethany House and Baker Publishing Group.