What does the 2024 Bible 'verse of the year' reveal about our culture?
December 31, 2024
As the presidential election, economic instability, and foreign wars dominated headlines this year, a significant number of people appear to have turned to the Bible to comfort their anxiety.
YouVersion — the most popular Bible app in the world — named Philippians 4:6 the Bible "verse of the year" after users highlighted, bookmarked, and shared it more than any other verse in the Bible.
The promises of progressivism only produce chaos, destruction, and death.
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God," the verse, written by the apostle Paul, says.
The words "prayer" and "peace" were the most searched terms in the app this year, reflecting the themes in the app's top 10 most popular Bible verses. At Bible Gateway — a popular Bible website — the most popular New Testament chapter of 2024 was Philippians 4, yet more evidence that people are searching for comfort in a chaotic and disordered world.
At the same time, Bible sales are booming.
Through October 2024, Bible sales had increased 22% compared to the same period in 2023. In the first 10 months of the year, Americans had purchased 13.7 million Bibles. At that pace, total sales for the entire year will far surpass 2023, when Americans purchased 14.2 million Bibles.
Importantly, many of those who purchased Bibles in 2024 were first-time buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported.
It's easy to explain away the Bible sales boom as Americans looking to the word of God for hope and answers to their anxiety. I believe, however, that it reflects a growing realization that postmodern liberalism is a failed cultural experiment.
Progressive culture promises the good life, where every individual gets to be, essentially, his or her own God. But the promises of progressivism only produce chaos, destruction, and death.
Americans are searching for the true source of life — and they know where to find it: in the word of God.
YouVersion's top 10 Bible verses of 2024:
- Philippians 4:6 — "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God."
- Matthew 6:33 — "But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well."
- 2 Timothy 1:7 — "For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline."
- Isaiah 41:10 — "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."
- 1 Corinthians 10:13 — "No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it."
- Romans 12:2 — "Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will."
- Ephesians 4:29 — "Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen."
- James 1:12 — "Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him."
- Joshua 1:9 — "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."
- Psalm 27:14 — "Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord."
