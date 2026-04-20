5 cars from the 2026 New York International Auto Show you might actually want to buy

The New York International Auto Show still draws a crowd — but like all auto shows these days, it's not what it used to be.

That’s something Karl Brauer and I talked about on a recent episode of "The Drive." Automakers don’t rely on shows the way they once did. Big reveals happen online now. A lot of media events are private. The industry has moved on, even if the show is still here.

For consumers, though, it still works. You can walk the floor, sit in everything, and compare cars side by side without a salesperson pressuring you.

Award-winners get the headlines. Concept cars pull people in. But if you’re seriously shopping for a vehicle — or even thinking about it over the next year — what matters is what you can actually buy, what it costs, and how it fits into your life.

Here are five vehicles from this year’s show that stood out for real-world buyers.

1. Volkswagen Atlas

Volkswagen didn’t try to reinvent the Atlas. When you've nailed the basics like this, that’s probably the right call.

It’s still one of the few SUVs where the third row actually works for real passengers, not just kids. Pricing starts around $40,000, and the updated interior is simpler and easier to use.

It's not pushing the boundaries of car design. But it is beautifully practical — and that’s exactly why it sells.

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2. Kia EV3

There’s been a lot of talk about “affordable EVs.” Very few have actually shown up.

The EV3 could be different.

Kia is targeting a starting price under $30,000, with roughly 300 miles of range and access to Tesla’s charging network. If it delivers, the EV3 becomes one of the first electric vehicles that makes sense for mainstream buyers.

That’s still a big “if.” But it’s one to watch.

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3. Hyundai Boulder Concept

Hyundai caught people off guard with the Hyundai Boulder Concept, a Bronco- and Wrangler-style off-roader — and it’s expected to be gas-powered.

That’s not random.

While parts of the industry are still pushing all-electric lineups, Hyundai is clearly leaving room for what buyers actually want: options. Gas, hybrid, or electric.

If the Boulder makes it to production without being watered down, it could shake up a segment that hasn’t seen much real competition.

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4. Genesis GV70

Genesis keeps showing up at these events, but the bigger story is what’s happening outside the show.

The GV70 is its best-selling model — and it makes sense. It’s competitively priced, well-equipped, and doesn’t overcomplicate things.

At the same time, Genesis is rolling out its new Magma performance line. That’s more about brand building, but it shows confidence — and momentum.

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5. Kia Seltos

Quality doesn't always announce itself with huge fanfare. Case in point: the refreshed Kia Seltos.

It’s smaller, more affordable, and now styled more like a mini Telluride. For a lot of buyers, that’s the sweet spot — usable, reasonably priced, and easy to live with.

It’s not going to win many awards — but it’ll handle the everyday stuff that actually matters.