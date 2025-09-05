Big abortion's big lie: The truth about Planned Parenthood's collapse

While the One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s one-year Medicaid moratorium may deal a significant blow to big abortion providers, it would be a mistake not to point out that Planned Parenthood (i.e., the nation’s largest abortion provider) has been in a steady state of decline for decades. The defund provision could hit the corporation’s finances hard — but Planned Parenthood was digging its own grave long before Congress penned the BBB.

As the One Big Beautiful Bill Act made its way to the House floor in May 2025, Planned Parenthood Federation of America stated that a federal defund would “put 200 health centers at risk of closure.” From May to July, PPFA was on the offensive, lobbying politicians, curating messaging to garner public sympathy, and scrambling to “rush” donations from donors in the face of a possible federal defund.

Planned Parenthood is clearly not the giant it used to be.

To capitalize on the political moment, PPFA closed a Cleveland clinic in late May 2025 as final votes on the President’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act drew nearer to a close. PPFA ambiguously cited severed federal funds as the cause of the clinic’s closure, but the BBB had not been signed into law. The Cleveland clinic was on the rocks, and its closure was politically efficacious.

What better time to solicit donations and beg for public support than in the face of a federal defund?

The Cleveland closure is not an unusual circumstance for Planned Parenthood — the first mark of PPFA’s pre-BBB decline was a consistent annual swath of clinic closures.

From January 2022 to May 2025, 66 Planned Parenthood locations closed in the United States. In February 2025, the New York Times reported that “Planned Parenthood’s health care operation has shrunk from a high of five million patients served across 900 clinics in the 1990s to 2.1 million patients and 600 clinics today.”

Planned Parenthood is clearly not the giant it used to be.

RELATED: Planned Parenthood's ugly truth finally has consequences

President Trump signs the 'Big Beautiful Bill' into law. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The passage of the BBB is a perfect excuse for PPFA to continue closing clinics while pointing fingers. In July alone, PPFA closed 25 clinics — including its Houston mega clinic — despite an ongoing legal battle that has delayed the implementation of the BBB’s Medicaid moratorium.

Second, simple math from PPFA’s own reports tells the story of decline: Planned Parenthood’s abortion numbers are skyrocketing as general services plummet.

Breast exams, cancer screenings, and pap smears are down 70% from 2010; contraception services are down 39%. In 2023-2024, prenatal services made up only 1.6% of total services, miscarriage care 0.9%, and adoption referrals 0.4%. The remaining 97% percent of pregnancy-related services at Planned Parenthood were exclusively abortions.

Simultaneously, Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding has risen by 50% since 2013, making up 39% of total revenue at present ($792.2 million in 2024). By law, Medicaid reimbursements cannot cover abortions — so why is Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding rising year by year as abortions rise and general services fall?

Before the BBB's passage, PPFA was growing increasingly dependent on taxpayer dollars.

Women do not need Planned Parenthood’s 500 (failing) abortion clinics.

A third marker of PPFA’s decline is its remaining clinics’ shocking health and safety conditions. The New York Times reported in another article that patients and PPFA staff alike are concerned about botched abortions, nerve-damaging IUD insertions, outdated and inadequate clinics, and frequent health code violations.

It appears that Planned Parenthood and its affiliates were a sinking ship well before talk of the BBB’s one-year defund provision. But with the bill’s passage, PPFA was quick to cast blame on the BBB.

PPFA even posted a doomsday message on Instagram: “Know what happens without Planned Parenthood Health Centers? Cancers go undetected. STIs go untreated. Birth Control is harder to get ... and our communities lose needed public health safety nets.”

These claims, however, are false. Nineteen thousand federally qualified health centers — already funded by the government and available for Medicaid users — provide the general and sexual health care Planned Parenthood cannot. Women do not need Planned Parenthood’s 500 (failing) abortion clinics.

With abortions high, general services low, and a demonstrated dependency on taxpayer dollars, the BBB’s defund provision could bring large abortion providers like Planned Parenthood one step closer to closure.

For at least the next year, American taxpayers can rest easy knowing that their hard-earned dollars will not float a failing big abortion provider — and if PPFA takes a financial hit, the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill is not to blame for decades of pre-existing corporate decline.