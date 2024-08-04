Blackberry peach salad adds zest to dog days of summer

This week’s Let Her Cook honors the fact that we are in the dog days of summer. Pair this seasonal fruit and herb salad with a grilled chicken or white fish entree. This serves six, and it doesn’t keep. But that’s okay; you’ll probably want to finish it and then double it on the second try!

Lemon vinaigrette ingredients

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1 clove garlic, grated

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

1/2 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped very finely

1 teaspoon vinegar (I prefer apple cider vinegar)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Salad ingredients

6 oz baby spinach and spring mix

1 bunch of fresh basil, chopped

1 bunch fresh mint, chopped

8 oz feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup almonds, sliced

1 pint fresh blackberries

3 medium peaches, sliced

Instructions