Blackberry peach salad adds zest to dog days of summer

This refreshing fruit and herb salad is just what a piece of fish or grilled chicken needs.
This week’s Let Her Cook honors the fact that we are in the dog days of summer. Pair this seasonal fruit and herb salad with a grilled chicken or white fish entree. This serves six, and it doesn’t keep. But that’s okay; you’ll probably want to finish it and then double it on the second try!
Lemon vinaigrette ingredients
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup lemon juice, freshly squeezed
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
- 1/2 tablespoon honey or maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped very finely
- 1 teaspoon vinegar (I prefer apple cider vinegar)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Salad ingredients
- 6 oz baby spinach and spring mix
- 1 bunch of fresh basil, chopped
- 1 bunch fresh mint, chopped
- 8 oz feta cheese, crumbled
- 1/2 cup almonds, sliced
- 1 pint fresh blackberries
- 3 medium peaches, sliced
Instructions
- Combine dressing ingredients with an immersion blender or in a Mason jar by shaking vigorously for five minutes. Store in the fridge.
- Toss spinach and spring mix with basil and mint in a large bowl.
- Top greens with feta cheese, nuts, blackberries, and sliced peaches.
- Pour dressing over salad and gently toss.
Helen Roy is an opinion contributor for Blaze News and a staff writer for Align.
Helen Roy
Helen Roy is an opinion contributor for Blaze News and a staff writer for Align.
